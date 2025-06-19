Gameloft still has many IPs to explore in Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Speedstorm

HQ

Running a licence like Disney is a dream for any game studio, but it's also a huge responsibility. We all know how zealously big corporations like Mickey Mouse guard their secrets and protect their intellectual properties, and are very reluctant to open their doors to outsiders. However, with diligence and quality it is possible to build a lasting relationship over time, as is the case of Disney with Gameloft, the Barcelona-based video game studio responsible for the racing title Disney Speedstorm and the life simulator Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Thanks to their work on these 'game in progress' and others such as Asphalt Legends Unite, Gameloft recently celebrated 25 years as a developer, and Gamereactor attended their party in Barcelona to celebrate, remember the past, talk about the current state of the industry and, of course, talk about games and the future. We spoke to Arnaud Bénéfice, marketing director at Gameloft, about the latter in an interview you can watch below.

The conversation with Arnaud quickly drifted into a review of the latest content coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley and Disney Speedtorm, buoyed by recent movie releases such as Lilo and Stitch, but also by nostalgia for franchises more rooted in the past, such as TRON. All of the recent content is working really well in the free-to-play model of the racing game, and we wonder what else is left in the Disney archives that Gameloft can bring to its tarmac world.

"What we're looking at the most is what we're going to do with the characters that are already there," commented Arnaud. "Because right now we have more than 80 characters in the game, so we're looking at how we're going to use these characters in the future and how we give them more opportunities to shine and to be used. So expect that in the next month we're going to have a few new ways to use these characters that maybe you haven't used as much in the past."

And after kicking off Season 13 with Big Hero Six, the idea is to keep releasing new content, which is already structured every two months until mid-2026. But then, what else is there to ride in a Disney Speedtorm vehicle? Arnaud Bénéfice put our minds at rest with his answer:

"The Disney Universe is... The more you go into it, the more you realise how big it is. There are so many characters... We have some big IPs that people have been waiting for a while and keep asking us about, and I can say that things are moving," smiled Arnaud, before adding that "we'll keep the pace we have. We have a plan until the middle of next year, where we know that every two months there will be new IPs that will keep coming."

