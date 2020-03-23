Cookies

Asphalt 9: Legends

Gameloft gives out freebies in its most popular games

The Gameloft initiative has 35 games listed so far, including the Asphalt series.

Another publisher brings some generous offers in these challenging times, this time it's mostly for mobile gamers, as Gameloft is giving away free unlocks in 35 of their most popular games. This kicked off on March 21st and will last for some weeks, as announced on Asphalt's official Twitter account.

"Legends, thank you for being here. Please log in to the game to claim a gift and expect more surprises in the coming weeks in #Asphalt9Legends. #Staysafe.

-The Asphalt Team."

Here are some of the games:


  • Asphalt 8: Airborne

  • Asphalt 9: Legends

  • LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

  • Disney Getaway Blast

  • Disney Princess Majestic Quest

  • Disney Magic Kingdoms

  • SongPop 2

  • March of Empires

  • War Planet Online

  • Overdrive City

  • Dragon Mania Legends

  • Modern Combat 5

  • Sniper Fury

  • Dungeon Hunter 5

  • Gangstar IV

While most of the titles above (and many more as it's not the full list) are on Android and iOS, Asphalt 9 and others are also available on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Store.

Thanks: Pocketgamer.com

