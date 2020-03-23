Gameloft gives out freebies in its most popular games

Another publisher brings some generous offers in these challenging times, this time it's mostly for mobile gamers, as Gameloft is giving away free unlocks in 35 of their most popular games. This kicked off on March 21st and will last for some weeks, as announced on Asphalt's official Twitter account.

"Legends, thank you for being here. Please log in to the game to claim a gift and expect more surprises in the coming weeks in #Asphalt9Legends. #Staysafe.

-The Asphalt Team."

Here are some of the games:



Asphalt 8: Airborne



Asphalt 9: Legends



LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed



Disney Getaway Blast



Disney Princess Majestic Quest



Disney Magic Kingdoms



SongPop 2



March of Empires



War Planet Online



Overdrive City



Dragon Mania Legends



Modern Combat 5



Sniper Fury



Dungeon Hunter 5



Gangstar IV



While most of the titles above (and many more as it's not the full list) are on Android and iOS, Asphalt 9 and others are also available on Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Store.

Thanks: Pocketgamer.com