Gamelab returns to Barcelona in June "with a more collaborative proposal".

Last November 2022 Gamereactor had the pleasure of attending Gamelab Tenerife, one of the biggest video game industry events based in Spain. On that occasion, the meeting moved to Tenerife to continue promoting the project and was attended by important personalities in the sector worldwide, such as John Romero, Ian Livingstone and Peter Molyneux, to name a few.

Now the organisation is once again inviting all industry players to a new edition of Gamelab Barcelona, with a new format, which will take place between 28 and 30 June 2023. In this case, they want to focus on expanding the ecosystem of Spanish and Catalan video game companies and figures, interconnecting them to continue promoting video games in the country and return to their roots. Gamelab Barcelona 2023 will be more like a development lab than a congress or event, and feature a much more participatory structure among attendees.

This 2023 edition represents "the opening of the doors to a new Gamelab that will act as a beacon for the Catalan and Spanish ecosystem", declared Iván Lobo, the director who prefers to define himself from now on as "just one more in a collaborative structure".