Gamelab Barcelona opens registration to attend the event with limited seating capacity

Gamelab Conference will return to Barcelona on 28, 29 and 30 June, with a face-to-face format that seeks to expand and strengthen the video game business network in Spain and especially in Catalonia, where 50% of the sector's turnover in the whole country is located.

The organisers have announced that the deadline for applying for general attendance is now open and that capacity will be limited, so anyone interested in attending should sign up as soon as possible via the website. In addition, the entrance and access to all talks, conferences and play testing area will be free, so it seems an ideal opportunity for professionals to meet in Barcelona.

Gamelab Barcelona has also published the event's programme, which includes talks by industry personalities ranging from the big AAA studios with a presence in the country (such as Ubisoft, IO Interactive, CI Games and Paradox) to publishers and government bodies to create synergies and promote new projects. You can check out the full programme here.