Gamelab Barcelona 2020 Live will be online and mostly free

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing the cancellation of pretty much all video game and tech trade shows in 2020, but there are some survivors trying to adapt to the 'new norm' of life in lockdown. One of those is the International Games and Interactive Entertainment Conference Gamelab, renamed as Gamelab Barcelona 2020 Live and reinvented as a virtual event. Presentations, seminars, workshops, masterclasses and discussions will be streamed from June 22 to 25.

The likes of Shigeru Miyamoto, Hideo Kojima, Jade Raymond, Cliff Bleszinski and Peter Moore have attended Gamelab in the past to talk and lecture audiences mostly comprised of professionals and students. This year, the great minds in the industry will not be physically in the room, but will provide insight into two areas, "the development of the industry and creative topics".

The main benefits for the general public are that this year's event will be more open. Anybody is invited to follow the main presentations live after registering for free at www.gamelab.es, while more specialised services and networking events will be behind a paywall. Nevertheless, tickets will be more than 80% cheaper than they usually are.

As we wait for the names of the speakers, it's also worth reminding you that Gamereactor is one of the official media outlets of Gamelab Barcelona 2020 Live.