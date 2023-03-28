Gamecube, Wii emulator Dolphin being added to Steam

HQ

If you're a PC only gamer who still likes to dabble in the odd console exclusive, you're going to be familiar with emulation. Once a more shadowy practise, it seems emulating games is much more commonplace now, as shown by the Gamecube and Wii emulation software Dolphin announcing it's coming to the Steam Store.

As confirmed on Dolphin's website, the store page for the emulator is now live, but it'll be available to download in the second quarter of this year.

"We're pleased to finally tell the world of our experiment," the announcement reads. "This has been the product of many months of work, and we look forward to getting it into users' hands soon!"

Other emulators have made their way to Steam before, so this isn't necessarily surprising, but it shows that soon it may be easier than ever to get previously inaccessible games on your PC.

Will you be downloading Dolphin?