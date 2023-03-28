Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamecube, Wii emulator Dolphin being added to Steam

The software will be brought onto the Steam Store later this year.

HQ

If you're a PC only gamer who still likes to dabble in the odd console exclusive, you're going to be familiar with emulation. Once a more shadowy practise, it seems emulating games is much more commonplace now, as shown by the Gamecube and Wii emulation software Dolphin announcing it's coming to the Steam Store.

As confirmed on Dolphin's website, the store page for the emulator is now live, but it'll be available to download in the second quarter of this year.

"We're pleased to finally tell the world of our experiment," the announcement reads. "This has been the product of many months of work, and we look forward to getting it into users' hands soon!"

Other emulators have made their way to Steam before, so this isn't necessarily surprising, but it shows that soon it may be easier than ever to get previously inaccessible games on your PC.

Will you be downloading Dolphin?

