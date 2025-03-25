GameBlast25 raises over £130,000 for charity in one weekend

HQ

The lovely charitable organisation SpecialEffect recently hosted and operated a major event in the UK. Known as GameBlast25, the idea was to bring together various members of the video game community for a hectic weekend of marathons and different activities, all to raise a bunch of money for charity.

The event happened between February 21-23, and it has just been revealed how much money the event managed to rake in. The grand total capped out at over £130,000, with this money set to be used to help fund the charity's future and also help those with disabilities enjoy the brilliance of video games.

Speaking about GameBlast25, event coordinator Paige Harvey stated: "We're amazed and humbled by the final figure. To have the support of so many gamers around the world is a huge boost for the charity, and we've been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm of everyone involved. We couldn't be more thankful for their support, time, and generosity."

Over its lifetime, GameBlast25 has raised over £1.8 million in the effort of helping disabled gamers over the past 12 years. The event has also been affirmed for a grand return in 2026 too, between the dates of February 17 and March 1.