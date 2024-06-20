Game without compromise with Samsung's Odyssey OLED G6 monitor

HQ

As game engines and hardware become increasingly powerful, it's getting easier and easier to run the latest and most demanding games at their graphical and performance limits. Granted, we're still in a place where it's largely just the most powerful computers that can achieve such a feat, but if you have a battlestation that can deliver 4K graphics at high frame rates, you're going to need a monitor that can handle the task too.

Enter Samsung's Odyssey OLED G6. This device combines striking and stunning OLED graphics with fluid and high frame rate options, allowing you to get the actual best out of a video game.

To see how this monitor performs in practice, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the device.