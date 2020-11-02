Game will open November 10 for Xbox Series pre-order collections

You're watching Advertisements

UK retailer Game will remain open November 10 for Xbox Series X pre-order collections, despite the country going into a second lockdown on Thursday, November 5. We're sure this puts to rest many concerns, as the government announced that non-essential retail stores would be due to close again like they did back in March this year.

On Twitter the company posted: "Please come and pre-purchase your console from now until Wednesday evening. You will then be able to collect your console on launch day between 8am-2pm. Xbox All Access customers will be contacted directly tomorrow with further instruction."

Only time will tell what the company plans to do for the PS5 launch. Have you placed an order for the Xbox Series X?