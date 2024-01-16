Game to stop accepting trade-ins

HQ

If recent trends show us anything, it's that physical video games are likely on their last legs. Not only do digital sales make up the majority these days, but we're also seeing retail chains and other physical sellers distancing themselves from boxed titles. Now, another domino has fallen on the path towards an all-digital future.

As Eurogamer reports, Game, the UK's biggest video game retailer, is said to be stopping its trade-in service, meaning people will no longer be able to head to the store to sell their older physical games for a few pennies. The official final date for trade-ins is claimed to be February 16, 2024, and following this date, Game will sell any remaining pre-owned stock it has before exiting the pre-owned business altogether.

Game has not issued a statement in regard to this report, but we have seen the company shift towards merchandise as one of its primary sellers as of late, another change that highlights how physical game sales are on the out.