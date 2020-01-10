Game to close another 40 stores in the UK

Retailer Game has revealed that it's closing 40 stores throughout the UK, with 13 sites getting notice served to date, adding another 14 sites this week. These include stores in Watford, Leicester, Lakeside, Bexleyheath, and more.

Game also intends to serve notice to additional sites "in the near future" and a spokesperson issued the following statement:

"We are working closely with landlords throughout the UK to ensure that we do not have to vacate the 40 locations which could lead to a number of job losses. However, we are facing a challenging retail market and Game with its extensive retail footprint, needs to restructure and landlords need to work with us in setting realistic, fair rents."

Game has had a number of financial problems in the last 10 years, and this is the latest in a line of issues for the retailer, which has been owned by Frasers Group since last year.

What does Game need to do?