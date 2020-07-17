Game sizes will be "as small as possible" for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Series X comes with an SSD drive of 1TB (the PlayStation 5 comes with 825GB), and expanding this will likely be very expensive. As video games today has become absolutely huge, with sizes up to 200 gigabytes, this might turn out to be a problem next generation.

But both Microsoft and Sony have plans to combat this in different ways, and we already know it will be possible to install only chunks of a game (skip singleplayer if you don't want that and so on). In an interview over at IGN, the Xbox director of program management Jason Ronald, shed some light on how Microsoft will work with this issue:

"We're not ready to share the final numbers because we're still finishing up the user experience and whatnot, but that's part of the reason why we have things like hardware decompression as an example because we want to be as respectful as possible and make sure the actual game footprint on that drive is as small as possible.

We have other capabilities that we have provided to developers as well so that developers can be more intelligent about what assets actually get installed. So as an example, if you're a primarily English speaking player, maybe you don't have to download other languages or audio files so that we can once again reduce that footprint overall."

Do you expect file sizes to be an issue for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X?