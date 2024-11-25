Game Science is teasing something Black Myth: Wukong-related "later this year"

HQ

Last week, developer Game Science's Black Myth: Wukong won the Ultimate Game of the Year award at the Golden Joysticks, and as part of that achievement, the company's CEO Feng Ji appeared in a pre-recorded message wherein he made a little promise.

In his acceptance speech of the award, Ji stated: "If you haven't played Black Myth: Wukong yet, you are in luck, now you have one more reason to give it a try! Of course, you might have already completed our game. That's perfectly fine too. Keep following us, and there might just be some surprises waiting for you later this year."

It's unclear what this is in relation too, but considering Black Myth: Wukong is also a Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards in December, perhaps this means that we can expect some kind of news or reveal about the game at the Geoff Keighley-hosted ceremony in a few weeks.