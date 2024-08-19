Game Science appears to ban influencers from discussing feminism in the context of Black Myth: Wukong

HQ

This week sees the release of the much anticipated Black Myth: Wukong which has so far received very favourable reviews from the critics out there. Unfortunately, Gamereactor was left without a code and thus a review will be delayed. Those who did receive a code to create content about the game, however, have been given clear guidelines on what they are not allowed to discuss when creating content related to the game. A leaked document states that they are not allowed to discuss politics or feminist propaganda in their texts or films.

However, game critics do not seem to have received such guidelines and TheGamer has tried to reach Game Science Studio to verify the authenticity of the document, but has not received a response. However, journalist Don Parsons says that he has spoken to several people who have received the document, specifically mentioning the French YouTube channel ExServ. At this point, we can't say for sure if the document is genuine, but hopefully the developers will clear up these questions during the week.