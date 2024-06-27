Game recording is coming to Steam

HQ

After a long time of users requesting a simplified and built-in way for them to record and share their gaming clips via Steam, Valve has answered with the new Steam Game Recording function. Currently, this system is in beta, but it looks pretty solid so far.

As explained in a website post, it works as you'd expect, during a game you can choose to record certain moments or entire games/playthroughs with background recording. Be prepared to eat up space on your hard drive if you choose the latter, though.

You can create clips and replay them in order to capture your best or worst gaming moments, before sharing them online and with friends. As shown in an example in Dota 2, Valve has also introduced highlight markers in the timelines for longer clips, allowing you to follow along certain heroes and watch your best moments.

Will you be using Steam Game Recording?