Game publishers should learn from failures as well as successes, says Fallout co-creator

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Watching the games industry over the last few years, it may become clear that some big names and publishers have learned the wrong lessons from others' success. "Oh, everyone must want live-service because Fortnite did so well!" Yeah, it doesn't really work like that. At least, with all the "failures" of recent years, there's hope a few new lessons can be learned. According to Fallout co-creator Tim Cain, publishers should take as much from a failure as they do from a success.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video (via PC Gamer), Cain explained that publishers need to learn the lessons from failures because gamers can't often describe what they want effectively.

"For a publisher, their success is game sales. Because of that, they often don't learn from failure because they only look at the games that sold well. Gamers will frequently point to popular games and say, 'we want more of that,' without necessarily knowing exactly what part of those games made them so good. If they do point to bad games, they tend to point to well-known bad games," he said.

This leads to tunnel vision when it comes to game creation and what gets made. "In addition to looking for common features among games that sell well, you should look for common features among games that are considered unsuccessful," Cain recommends.

Current thinking is how we end up with ideas that games like Baldur's Gate III and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 wouldn't be hits. Genres that may be seen as underperforming don't stand out, but if everyone only follows what succeeds, you end up with a handful of big winners but a lot of other losers.