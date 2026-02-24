"Game preservation only works if people care," says GOG

HQ

Considering the sheer number of people who play video games (although that may be shrinking according to new data) it's not surprising that gamers are often seen as a fickle species, unable to really unify against one issue to prevent it being pushed on us forcefully in our titles. Microtransactions, pre-orders, we've all seen the online bubble try and fail to fight them, and only recently have people been properly voting with their wallet by saying they literally cannot handle another live-service title shoved their way.

GOG, the PC platform focused heavily on keeping games preserved, knows how gamers can be, but for lack of a better term, it also knows that those who "give a shit" will determine the hobby's future. "Game preservation only works if people care," GOG wrote, responding to an interview with New Blood CEO Dave Oshry where he worried about people not caring about GOG's goals.

"GOG was built to make sure the games that shaped us live forever. And with the support of our community, we've been doing exactly that for almost 20 years. The future of preservation is decided by players who give a shit. So buy DRM-free, vote on the Dreamlist, join GOG Patrons. If games matter to you, show it. And let's prove together that preservation isn't niche. It's necessary," continues the tweet.

In the interview, Oshry pointed out that Steam continues to dominate the PC space, leaving GOG behind. It might sound a bit doom and gloom, but so long as people know GOG is the place to go for their classics on PC, there's hope the platform will remain alive.