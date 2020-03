Yesterday we reported that Moon Studios' stunning adventure, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, will be released for Xbox Game Pass on March 11, and as per that's across both Xbox and PC. Late yesterday, Microsoft also released a new trailer for the game that shows some of the epic scenery (it can't be described in any other way, trust us).

Take a look below, and in just six days from now, you'll be able to see more for yourself.