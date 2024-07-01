Game Pass subscribers who bought DLC for Forza Horizon 4 are now getting the full game for free

HQ

As we reported last week, licensing issues are leading to the removal of Forza Horizon 4 from digital distribution (and thus Game Pass) on the 15th of December. However, if you already own the game and DLC, you will be able to continue to download and use it as much as you want.

But... What about Game Pass owners? Those who have played via Game Pass and purchased DLC. Was that money down the drain? No. Quite the opposite, actually. More like a jackpot. Because Microsoft has now started sending out codes via Xbox messages with the entire Forza Horizon 4 that gives the title to Game Pass subscribers who bought any DLC for it. This means you own the game even if you eventually stop subscribing or take a break from Game Pass.

Wario64 shows you what the message looks like in a Threads post that you can check out below.