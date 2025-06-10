Game Pass reportedly has over 35 million subscribers

HQ

Game Pass continues to grow and is now reported to have over 35 million paying subscribers worldwide. This information was mentioned on the LinkedIn profile of Microsoft programme manager Kevin K. (as noticed by Timur222 on Xcancel - a way to access the former Twitter client) and is an increase of one million since Microsoft last updated us on the number of users in mid-February.

The new record was reported in connection with the preview information for Xbox Games Showcase and can be seen as confirmation that Microsoft's investments in new games and studios are beginning to pay off. For many players, Game Pass remains an almost unbeatable deal, even though the service also continues to raise some questions among third-party developers regarding revenue sharing.

If we compare it with the other major services in the same segment, PlayStation Plus is still the leader with 47.4 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Nintendo Switch Online can boast roughly the same numbers as Game Pass, with over 34 million subscribers.

Which of these services do you prefer? Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or Switch Online?