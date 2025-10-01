Game Pass price hike sparks mass cancellations and technical chaos

HQ

News of the Game Pass price increase hasn't gone down well, and players are scrambling to cancel their subscriptions before the higher charges kick in. The rush has completely overloaded Microsoft's cancellation page, leaving many frustrated as repeated attempts to unsubscribe end in failure and constant crashes.

Some players also report error messages like "sorry, you can't cancel online", while others claim that despite the crashes, their cancellations still seem to have gone through in the background. On Reddit and X, the complaints are mounting:

"I'm not crazy then that it kept crashing on me when I went to cancel."

"The page to cancel Game Pass subscriptions is broken already, incredible."

In short, Microsoft faces heavy criticism—not only for the technical chaos, but also for the sheer size of the price hike, leaving many questioning whether the service is worth the new premium at all.