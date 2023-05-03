Game Pass now has a 14-day friend referral system

HQ

Microsoft is no stranger to exploring new ways to get people to check out and experience Game Pass. The latest effort in this regard is a Friend Referral Offer that allows Game Pass users to give up to five friends a 14-day free trial of the service, fit with complete access to all of its bells and whistles (such as EA Play, Riot Games' titles, day one Game Pass launches, and more).

As noted in the Xbox Wire blog post that revealed the programme, this referral system will only be applicable to those who are completely new to Game Pass, and seemingly also only applies to the PC Game Pass edition of the service and not the regular Xbox version.

As for how you can refer a friend, you can head to the Xbox App on Windows, and then click on the "Give PC Game Pass" button to start a referral process.