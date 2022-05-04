Game Pass is getting exciting new games in May

HQ

It seems like May is an extra excellent month to be a subscriber of Game Pass, as Microsoft has now confirmed what we're going to get during the upcoming ten days. It is especially good for fans of Japanese titles or just the country in general, but also other things.

Here is what we are getting, and when:



Loot River (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today



Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 5



Citizen Sleeper (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 5



Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 10



Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 10



This War of Mine: Final Cut (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 10



NHL 22 (Console) EA Play - May 12



As usual, there are also games leaving the service, starting with Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition on May 10, which is the followed on May 15 by the titles below. As usual, you have up to 20% discount if you wish to keep any.