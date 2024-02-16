Game Pass has over 34 million subscribers

HQ

The last time we got an official confirmation of the number of Game Pass subscribers was two years ago, when Microsoft revealed that they had over 25 million users. Earlier last fall, an ex-Microsoft co-worker wrote on his LinkedIn that the subscription service had over 30 million users, but this was later removed.

But during tonight's Official Xbox Podcast episode, it was finally revealed that this number has in fact increased to over 34 million, or 36%.

As Activision games are about to get added to Game Pass, starting with Diablo IV next month (which we reported about), we assume this number might climb at a fast pace this year, especially when the new Call of Duty arrives.