Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Game Pass gets several really nice December additions
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been confirmed and joins Hello Neighbor 2, Hot Wheels Unleashed and the Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's new High on Life.
HQ
Microsoft has just announced a new round of games coming to Game Pass through the middle of the month, and it's a really strong lineup we have to look forward to.
The main draws are, of course, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Hello Neighbor 2 and Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's High on Life. However, there are more highlights to come and we'd also like to give a shout out to the Game of the Year Edition of Hot Wheels Unleashed.
Check out the full list below to see what's coming and when:
In keeping with tradition, there are also additional benefits in the form of perks, Cloud titles with touch control support and more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.
Finally, a number of games are also being removed from the service. If you are planning to play these, make sure you do so before December 15. However, you have up to 20% off them thanks to your Game Pass subscription until then if you want to keep any.