Game Pass gets several really nice December additions

Microsoft has just announced a new round of games coming to Game Pass through the middle of the month, and it's a really strong lineup we have to look forward to.

The main draws are, of course, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Hello Neighbor 2 and Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland's High on Life. However, there are more highlights to come and we'd also like to give a shout out to the Game of the Year Edition of Hot Wheels Unleashed.

Check out the full list below to see what's coming and when:



Eastward (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC) - Today



Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 6



Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 6



Chained Echoes (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 8



Metal: Hellsinger (Xbox One) - December 8



High on Life (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 13



Potion Craft (Xbox and PC) - December 13



Hot Wheels Unleashed: Game of the Year Edition (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 15



Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - December 15



In keeping with tradition, there are also additional benefits in the form of perks, Cloud titles with touch control support and more, which you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Finally, a number of games are also being removed from the service. If you are planning to play these, make sure you do so before December 15. However, you have up to 20% off them thanks to your Game Pass subscription until then if you want to keep any.