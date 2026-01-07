news
Star Wars Outlaws
Game Pass' first haul of 2026 adds Star Wars Outlaws, Mio: Memories in Orbit, and more
It's a good time to be a subscriber to the service.
HQ
Xbox has revealed the first slate of new additions that are coming to the various Game Pass tiers to kick off the refreshed library in 2026. Many of the options are available as of today, but more are coming later in the week and over the next couple of weeks too, with the caveat of these additions being that plenty of titles are leaving the service as well.
Available as of today, January 8, are the following:
- Brews & Bastards (PC, Xbox Series, Cloud) - PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers
- Little Nightmares Enhanced Edition (PC, Xbox Series, Handheld, Cloud) - PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers
- Atomfall (PC, Console, Handheld, Cloud) - Premium tier
- Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (PC, Xbox Series, Handheld, Cloud) - Premium tier
- Rematch (PC, Xbox Series, Cloud) - Premium tier
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - Master Crafted Edition (PC, Xbox Series, Cloud) - Premium tier
- JANUARY 8 - Final Fantasy (PC, Xbox Series, Cloud) - PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers
- JANUARY 13 - Star Wars Outlaws (PC, Xbox Series, Cloud) - PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers
- JANUARY 15 - My Little Pony: A Zephyr Heights Mystery (PC, Console, Handheld, Cloud) - PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers
- JANUARY 20 - Resident Evil Village (PC, Console, Cloud) - PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers
- JANUARY 20 - Mio: Memories in Orbit (PC, Xbox Series, Handheld, Cloud) - PC, Premium, and Ultimate tiers
The games that are leaving Game Pass on January 15 are the following too:
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Neon White
- Road 96
- The Ascent
- The Grinch Christmas Adventures