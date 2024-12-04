Game Pass Core is getting three new additions in time for Christmas

HQ

Microsoft was very early to offer a real online service for its consoles and revolutionized the concept with Xbox Live Gold, which was an integral part of online gaming for over two decades. However, just over a year ago, Live Gold was discontinued and replaced by Game Pass Core. Previously, Live Gold included two or three often rather lackluster games each month, but now there is a fixed library of over 50 more substantial titles that subscribers have free access to.

The range is increased a couple of times a year, and today is just such an occasion. From now on, Game Pass Core subscribers can download and play:



Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled



DayZ



Goat Simulator



A complete list of all titles included in the service can be found at this link. Yesterday, the other Game Pass alternatives also got plenty of new titles, something you can read more about here.