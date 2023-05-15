Game Pass contributes to 'oversaturation of content' according to Trine developer

HQ

In a new interview, developers from Frozenbyte Studios talked about the success of Trine, what they're hoping to deliver in Trine 5, and their opinions on Xbox Game Pass.

Speaking with Segment Next, the developers said that while Xbox Game Pass remains an interesting concept, it also contributes to an "oversaturation of content."

"Game Pass is of course an interesting program to reach more gamers at scale. On the flip side of the coin, we believe it also contributes to the over-saturation of content in the gaming space and it can be hard to commit and enjoy games as there's such an abundance of choice."

Trine 5 is set to release this Summer on Game Pass, so it is interesting to see the developers not just sing the praises of the service.

Do you think Frozenbyte's developers are right in their statement about Game Pass?