Game Pass cancellations has increased 200% according to new data from Google

HQ

"Vote with your wallet," as the saying goes — and that's exactly what people appear to have done after Microsoft and Xbox recently announced a 50% price increase for Game Pass. According to Google data, cancellation requests for the service have now reached record levels.

Previously, the highest number of cancellations sat at around 34 per day, but that figure has now exploded to well over 100 — an increase of nearly 200%. Needless to say, that's not a great look for Xbox, and it could signal real trouble ahead if the trend continues.

It's clear that the price hike was the final straw for many subscribers who no longer view the service as good value for money. But the issue goes beyond simple consumer frustration. As previously reported, Microsoft has already suffered an estimated $300 million in lost sales due to Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 being available through the subscription service.

So the question remains: are you one of the many who decided to pull the plug on Game Pass?