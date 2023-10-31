Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Game Pass adds Football Manager 2024, Wild Hearts,Thirsty Suitors and more in November

Microsoft offers something for everyone next month.

Time flies, so we're going into a new month tomorrow. This means Microsoft will add a new batch of games to Game Pass, and it's pretty good both in terms of quality and quantity. In fact, you don't even have to wait for November, as three games have been added to the service today. Here's the entire line-up for the first half of November:

The bad news is that a few great games will also be leaving Game Pass "soon", so I recommend getting some of the ones listed below within the next couple of weeks:

