Game over for Bowser: Nintendo of America's president logs out

It was almost too good to be true when Reggie Fils-Aime stepped down as American Nintendo boss just over six years ago - and was succeeded by someone whose real name was Bowser. .. Doug Bowser. Although he has been a little more low-key than his almost outrageously charismatic predecessor, he has been a popular leader who has been involved in developing Nintendo's cinematic ventures and focus on dedicated Nintendo amusement parks, among other things.

But now it's time for him to move on. Bowser writes on social media that "Nintendo has been an integral part of my life for 44 years, starting with Donkey Kong Arcade as a kid in college," and that he feels privileged to have led the company.

He will step down on December 31 and names his successor as Devon Pritchard (we assume Bowser Jr. was busy doing something else?). He ends his post by writing that he wants to "thank all of you for your passion and support of Nintendo and you can count on me to remain a Nintendo fan!"

What Bowser will do next remains to be seen, and we're keeping our fingers crossed that he'll stay in the industry. There are plenty of gaming companies that would benefit from such expertise. Good luck Bowser with whatever happens next, and we look forward to see what Pritchard will bring to the table.