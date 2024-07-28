Game on glass with this unique mousepad

HQ

Mousepads can be made from a multitude of different materials, most commonly plastic or fabric. The folk over at Wallhack has decided to push the boat out and get creative with their mousepad design philosophy and has come up with an ingenious creation known as Glasspad.

The Glasspad is a tempered glass mousepad that is claimed to offer unparalleled speed and accuracy. The pad has been made using silicone glass that has been micro-etched for a unique surface and then fired to 620-degrees Celsius to achieve the same durability and structure as that of safety glass, meaning it won't break if you game too hard.

While you can pick up a Glasspad today, in either white or black, you can also watch the latest episode of Quick Look below to hear some facts and thoughts about the Glasspad from our very own Magnus.