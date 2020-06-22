Game On: Exclusive Assetto Corsa Competizione PS4 Gameplay

You're watching Advertisements

This right here is the very first direct-feed, uncut full race on Silverstone Circuit in Assetto Corsa Competizione for the PlayStation 4. The pro drivers at Kunos Simulazioni wanted to share this exclusive gameplay with Gamereactor viewers as part of our Game On summer initiative and to celebrate that ACC is releasing on consoles (Xbox One as well) as soon as tomorrow.

But that's not all, as Co-Founder and Executive & Licensing Manager Marco Massarutto also joined Gamereactor in the video interview below to talk about the development and challenges of the console port.

Assetto Corsa Competizione on PS4 and Xbox One is the work of both Kunos and mostly d3t Ltd, as the UK-based studio has been working with the Italian experts "for 18-20 months" up until now, according to Massarutto. And, contrary to the first Assetto Corsa, this has been "ported from scratch", leading to improvements such as "a more console-friendly interface" and dedicating "much more time on the gamepad algorithm."

With the devs using Unreal Engine 4, "the programming team could stay focused on content and physics", and even though UE "is not specifically designed for racing games" and needed some work, they managed to keep the "same physics accuracy" as on PC with "AI routines improved." This means a very "demanding approach", hence the framerate of 30 fps on consoles.

The interview also confirms "all modern steering wheels are supported", there's talk about how competitions benefit players, and there's a lot of love and gratitude for the community, which helped shape the game as it is today.

And to those who might demand hundreds of cars in their racing games, Massarutto points out that "F1 or MotoGP don't expect to find different kind of content." Kunos "strictly focus on GT Series" and "each car is different, not only in terms of visuals, design or sound but especially on handling (...). We believe it's far better to drive a simulation featuring 25 cars which performance behaves different to each other instead of a simulation featuring 140 cars that results in a flat feeling."

Don't believe this? Try Marco's own recommended combinations at the end of the video, such as "Aston Martin Vantage GT3 at Suzuka on dry conditions in multiplayer" or "Ferrari 488 GT3 Monza, wet, single-player".