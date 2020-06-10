Game On: 10CC spills the beans on GTFO: The Vessel

You're watching Advertisements

Simon Viklund, or the Conjurer of Sonic Doom as he's sometimes known, is one of the small core team at 10 Chambers Collective, the studio that continues to innovate in the shooter space with its time-limited co-op missions set deep underground in a frightening futuristic facility.

Every few months the last batch of content is replaced by a new 'rundown', a collection of freshly-made missions that will only be available until the next one arrives. Today marks the final hours that players will be able to play Infection, the game's second rundown, and tomorrow, June 11, that content will make way for Rundown 003, otherwise known as The Vessel.

It's with all that in mind that we caught up with Simon after sampling the new content for ourselves, and in an interview with Dóri from GRTV, we were told more about what players should expect from the new update.

"The Vessel contains seven new expeditions of which several are taking place in a completely new environment," the Conjurer of Sonic Doom told Gamereactor.

The new environment mentioned is the Lab, and in it "we'll explore more of the story in this rundown and there's more clues to find as to what's been going on in the complex. So yes, it's further down in the complex and closer to the answers, even though a lot will still be shrouded in mystery."

It's still early days and the game has more time to spend in Early Access, and so Viklund confesses that "we'll be pacing ourselves in how much we reveal of the backstory." That said, The Vessel will include "some new weapons, some new monsters, some new objective types that change how you play," as well as lore for those who dare to seek it out.

GTFO is out now on Steam Early Access, and if you want to know more, stay tuned to Gamereactor for more on the game's third rundown, which lands on June 11, 2020.