GAME offering its first luxury perfumery, Eau De Plumber and F.P.S.

UK high-street retailer GAME has entered into the luxury world of perfumery, as it has produced two scents, ideal for any video game fan. Designed as unisex fragrances, the scents will be exclusively available at GAME, and have been crafted by some of Basingstoke's leading perfumers.

The first of the two, Eau De Plumber is a take on Mario and features toadstooly undertones, with high tones of peach and daisy, and comes in a bottle sporting the iconic red Mario flat cap. The second, F.P.S. (First Person Scent), comes in a grenade shaped bottle, and is described as "best appreciated from thirty feet away," as the press release reads. While this might be a great way to appreciate FPS titles, it doesn't sound all that appealing as a form of perfume.

You can grab both scents right now, exclusively at GAME.co.uk, for £19.99 for a 200ml bottle. Make sure to grab your Eau De Plumber right here, and your F.P.S. here.