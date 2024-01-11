Game of Thrones writers reveal their scrapped Star Wars pitch

HQ

Game of Thrones writers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss once used to rule the TV world. As their hit fantasy series just kept delivering new highs that fans thought were impossible to find, it all came to a crashing halt when the dreaded Season 8 released.

Following that disaster, the pair lost the chance to create their own Star Wars story. It's highly unlikely the two were related. At least, that's according to the writers, who spoke a bit about why their pitch was denied.

"We wanted to do The First Jedi," Benioff told The Hollywood Reporter. "Basically how the Jedi Order came to be, why it came to be, the first lightsaber..."

"And we were annoyed as hell when [Rian Johnson, the duo's longtime friend and 3BP producer] called his movie The Last Jedi," Weiss added. "He completely destroyed the obvious title for what we were working on."

Benioff then went onto say that Lucasfilm simply wasn't interested in the idea. "We had a very specific story idea in mind, and ultimately they decided they didn't want to do that. And we totally get it. It's their company and their IP, but we weren't the droids they were looking for," he said.

