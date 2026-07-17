Game of Thrones: War for Westeros updates release window, shows off new gameplay

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Game of Thrones: War for Westeros has updated its release window, telling us we'll be able to fight for the Iron Throne in early 2027. The development team at PlaySide seems pretty confident in this window and the game as a whole, as they've also revealed some new gameplay.

"Beginning with today's blog, we will be sharing more news and updates over the coming weeks, ultimately marching towards some exciting reveals later this year," reads a post on Steam. From there, we start digging into the factions, heroes, and gameplay focuses. It looks like each army leader, from Tywin Lannister to the Night King, will have their own aura buffs and unique styles. Jon Snow, for example, likes leading from the front, whereas Tywin can roam around the battlefield, ordering different units to fight better.

PlaySide is putting a "massive emphasis" on responsiveness, unit behaviour, and impacts in War for Westeros, as shown by a gameplay GIF which sees a line of cavalry send some infantry units sprawling across the battlefield. Moreover, each army is also promised to have a unique, game-changing unit, like the Wildling giant for the North, for example.

We're expecting to see more in-depth reveals as time goes on, and as 2027 looms in the next few months, we'll have a better idea of the grand-scale battles we can dig into in Game of Thrones: War for Westeros.