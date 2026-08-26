Game of Thrones: War for Westeros Hands-On Preview: Putting the RTS in Westeros

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Game of Thrones and video games initially sounded like a match made in heaven, but recent history has proven that the massive fantasy IP has a bit of tenuous relationship with gaming. There was that forgotten RPG made in the early 2010s, which didn't exactly impress. The Telltale game had its charms, but was again largely forgotten compared to the developer's other major successes like The Wolf Among Us and The Walking Dead. If you ask me, Game of Thrones or the world of Westeros has plenty of potential for a great video game. The problem is these games never step out of the shadow of the show.

Game of Thrones: The War for Westeros is just as guilty of this. We're controlling armies featuring our favourite characters from the Lannister, Stark, Targaryen and Night King forces and sending them to battle. It's not quite the grand strategy of a Total War: Westeros or anything like that, but instead I'd liken it more to Halo Wars or Dawn of War, or any other RTS if you're familiar with the genre. Build up your base, scout out the map and claim it while you can, then send units at the enemy, either trickling them in to test their defences, or making one huge army for the ultimate battle.

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In the hands-on demo we played, we only had access to player vs CPU battles, in set skirmishes outside of the game's main campaign. The Lannisters and the Starks were the only factions available to us, and so of course we played as both. The Starks came across as more beginner-friendly, likely because they're sure to be the first faction many people pick up. Their troops are strong, they have a diverse roster of units, and their heroes are easy to grasp. The Lannisters weren't much more complex, but I found that with the Starks it was easier to feel strong quite early on, whereas the Lannisters clearly required you to have a grander strategy in mind than sending your troops to the enemy base in order to be most effective.

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Like most RTS games, you're required to build up your resources in order to improve your buildings and get better units. There's plenty of flavour added to these elements of the game. Currencies are split between gold and influence, as you need both in order to have a successful war effort. It's also nice to see certain parts of the lore play quite a big factor in a battle. For example, when playing as the Starks you can't just build Wildling and Night's Watch units at the same time. If you establish the presence of one, you'll have to research the Northern Alliance before you can recruit the other. These things aren't massively game-changing, but they add a level of flavour and immersion that stops War for Westeros being a reskinned RTS with dire wolves and dragons.

Combat in Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is impactful and dynamic. You might get sick of Jaime Lannister shouting "here me roar" every time he launches himself into melee, but the small skirmishes you'll have throughout a battle let you do more than just spam click on the enemy troops. Positioning is important, especially for ranged troops, but a key cavalry charge can also turn the tide of a fight quite quickly. It's not just a simple rock-paper-scissors style of gameplay, where ranged beats melee but cavalry beats ranged. That can make it a bit confusing about how you're meant to use certain troops right off the bat, but it shows PlaySide wants this to be a game you'll learn to master, as well as just play to see your favourite Westerosi forces battle each other. I particularly liked the use of beasts in the Stark faction. Sending Dire Wolves with Ghost and Grey wind across the map for quick hit-and-run attacks proved to be a great way of weakening enemy lines before engaging with my slower, harder-hitting troops.

The battles play very well, but they look fairly normal. There are some nice effects, especially when you upgrade your archers to shoot fire arrows, for example, or see alchemists throwing wildfire all over your troops, but the generic fighting animations are, well, generic, really. As War for Westeros is an RTS, you're not necessarily going to want to zoom in to see clashing swords and cinematic animations. They're not entirely absent, but if you were hoping for constant sync kills like the ones you see in Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, you may be a tad disappointed.

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It's hard to judge Game of Thrones: War for Westeros on a couple of battles alone, but even as someone who doesn't often dip their toe into the RTS space, I found the combat to be engaging, the UI clear and consistent, and the game to offer a good amount of depth for those who want to learn all the tricks of its mechanics. Something I really want to see is the solo campaign, which will allow us to define our own future for Westeros. This marks a departure from other Game of Thrones video games, as rather than try and squeeze itself in alongside the events of the show, War for Westeros is spinning off from them, giving players freedom to feel like they can do something that matters in the World of Ice & Fire. Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is stepping into an arena where the bar is admittedly quite low, and right now it looks set to be not nearly as immediately forgetful as the other video game adaptations set in Westeros.