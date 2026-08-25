Game of Thrones: War for Westeros finally reveals its first gameplay

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After being announced at Summer Game Fest two years ago, Game of Thrones: War for Westeros has largely remained under the radar. However, Gamescom Opening Night Live finally gave us a proper look at PlaySide Studios' upcoming strategy game and its armies clashing on the battlefield.

The new trailer showcases large-scale battles between some of the franchise's most familiar factions, featuring infantry, cavalry, siege weapons, and, naturally, dragons. This is a classic real-time strategy game where players can take command of Houses Stark, Lannister, and Targaryen, or lead the Night King's undead army.

The goal, of course, is to claim the Iron Throne. Alongside a single-player campaign, there will also be multiplayer, where alliances and betrayals are expected to play an important role. Players will even be able to alter familiar events from the television series and rewrite the history of Westeros.

Game of Thrones: War for Westeros is being developed for PC and is scheduled to launch early next year. Check out the trailer below.