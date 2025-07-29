Game of Thrones' The Mountain has set a new deadlift world record

HQ

A new world record in the world of weightlifting was set over the weekend, as Hafthor Bjornsson, the enormous Icelander known for playing The Mountain in Game of Thrones, managed the impressive feat of deadlifting a whopping 505 kg (almost 80 stone, and well over 1,100 pounds).

While attending a weightlifting event in Germany on July 26, The Mountain completed the feat, breaking a record that was formerly held by British strongman Eddie Hall, who previously deadlifted an equally impressive 500kg in 2016.

Hall has already congratulated Bjornsson for the feat in a post on Instagram, where he explains that "records are made to be broken."

It's unclear who will next attempt to overcome this record, as Hall is no longer training to be a deadlifter, instead favouring a career as a fighter, meaning The Mountain may either retain the record for some time or be the next likeliest competitor to smash his own record.

