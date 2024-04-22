Game of Thrones star is tired of playing hero

HQ

As you know, Kit Harington took on one of the most beloved roles in the TV adaptation of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow. A character who went through one of the greatest journeys, from naive boy to scarred war veteran.

As close to a genuine heroic role as we could probably get in George R.R. Martin's dark fantasy world. And like much of the cast, the character has become strongly associated with the actor.

This is something Harington wants to change, because as he describes it, he is sick and tired of being a hero. Instead, he is very much looking forward to playing a real villain in the upcoming Blood for Dust.

This is what the actors told us in an interview with Entertainment Weekly where he spoke highly of his new role, saying:

"I rarely get the opportunity to play the antagonistic dirtbag types, and I was excited to be presented with that. If I look at the roles I've taken since playing an out-and-out hero in Game of Thrones, I have to admit there seems to be some sort of pushback about playing a hero. I'm not so interested in heroic roles, and if I am, they have to be pretty anti-hero-ish."

Looking forward to seeing Harington play "arsehole"?