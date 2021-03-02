Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Game of Thrones star Indira Varma joins the Obi-Wan TV series

We still don't know who the actress will be playing, however.

The upcoming Obi-Wan Star Wars series on Disney+ is already looking very promising as it stars both Ewan McGregor as Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, with Deborah Chow directing. Now another name has been added to the line-up, and that is the actress Indira Varma, mainly known as Ellaria Sand from Game of Thrones.

We still don't know who Varma will play, but we assume it will be a brand new character. A not to far fetched speculation on our behalf, is that her role could also be Doctor Aphra. It would fit the timeline between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

Thanks, Deadline



