Game of Thrones star Indira Varma joins the Obi-Wan TV series

The upcoming Obi-Wan Star Wars series on Disney+ is already looking very promising as it stars both Ewan McGregor as Kenobi and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, with Deborah Chow directing. Now another name has been added to the line-up, and that is the actress Indira Varma, mainly known as Ellaria Sand from Game of Thrones.

We still don't know who Varma will play, but we assume it will be a brand new character. A not to far fetched speculation on our behalf, is that her role could also be Doctor Aphra. It would fit the timeline between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

