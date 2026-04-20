Game of Thrones star Charles Dance reportedly circling role in The Batman - Part II

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It appears actor Charles Dance is heading for a role in Matt Reeves' upcoming sequel The Batman - Part II. Major actors are coming in for the second Battinson outing, including Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson, and it appears that at least one more big name is still around to make headlines.

This report comes via Deadline, and is currently unconfirmed at the time of writing, but sources state that Dance is circling the role of Charles Dent. The surname is probably familiar, because Dance would be playing Harvey Dent AKA Two Face's father. It's believed Johansson will be playing Dent's wife. If this is true, it seems to confirm that Two Face is the next main villain in The Batman saga. Sorry, Mr. Freeze and Killer Croc fans, it seems now isn't quite your time.

After Dance stunned TV audiences with his remarkable performance as Tywin Lannister, he seems to have found himself playing the patriarch in a lot of other projects. However, it's a role he performs incredibly well, and we're sure to see it return in some form in The Batman - Part II if he is set to star in it. The film premieres on the 1st of October, 2027.