Game of Thrones spinoff Aegon's Conquest could be a Dune-sized feature film

It's clear that Warner Bros. sees a lot of value in the Game of Thrones IP. House of the Dragon and Knight of the Seven Kingdoms show that there's more stories to be told in Westeros, and even more spinoffs from the world of Ice & Fire are in the works. One will take us all the way back to the arrival of the Targaryens in Westeros and show Aegon's Conquest.

According to an interview with George R.R. Martin released by The Hollywood Reporter (the same one in which Martin says his relationship with Ryan Condal has dropped off a cliff), there are two current plans for Aegon's Conquest to be put on screens. One is the more traditional HBO series, while the other could be a bit more interesting for fans.

There is the idea floating around to have Aegon's Conquest be a massive, Dune-sized movie event, taking place in theatres. Considering the Netflix and Warner Bros. deal, we're not sure how fond of a theatrical release the streamer is going to be, but a Game of Thrones experience designed for movie theatres would be something unique.

