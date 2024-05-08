Game of Thrones spinoff A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be directed by Black Mirror's Owen Harris

HQ

Of all the Game of Thrones spinoffs currently in the works, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms seems like one of the few that we're going to see some point soon, as the story is a short one, and a complete one at that.

The Hollywood Reporter tells us that the first season of the show will run for 6 episodes, 3 of which will be directed by Black Mirror director Owen Harris, known for San Junipero and Be Right Back from the dystopian series.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has also changed its title, removing the The Hedge Knight part from it. Considering that the original story from George R.R. Martin is only 160 pages, it probably won't take more than a couple of seasons to adapt. It's expected to air sometime in 2025.