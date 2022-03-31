Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, to start streaming this August

HQ

HBO has officially set a date for when its Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon will begin streaming. Set to debut on August 21, the show will be appearing on HBO Max (so most likely Sky Atlantic for anyone in the UK), and to celebrate that release date, a bunch of new images have been released.

The series is set to revolve around the Targaryen house as they battle through the civil war that plagued their house, with the show also set approximately 300 years before the events of the main series.

While we are yet to see a trailer, you can get an idea of what might be in store from the new images below.