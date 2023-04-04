Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones prequel is being heavily discussed at HBO

The prequel series could take us back even further than House of the Dragon.

Even with the abomination of its ending, Game of Thrones' world is still one that people keep asking to return to. It appears now that HBO is considering telling us the story of how Westeros was united, and what happened when dragons first showed up on its shores.

According to Variety, a new prequel series based on George R.R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire novels is being heavily discussed, and it would feature the time of Aegon's first conquest into Westeros.

This means we'd see plenty of dragons and more of the Targaryan Dynasty as it arose. There's no word on when we'll see this series, but it likely won't come about before the end of House of the Dragon.

