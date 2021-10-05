Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon gets its first trailer

HQ

HBO has given us the first look at the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, in a short teaser trailer that brings the Iron Throne back in all of its glory. Set 200 years before the events of the main show, House of the Dragon follows the Targaryens at the height of their reign.

The cast for the show has already been revealed with Paddy Considine playing King Viserys, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra, and a whole list of other supporting cast members (that you can see in full here) to tell the story of one of the most well known and dangerous houses in all of Westeros.

There's no exact date on when this prequel to Game of Thrones will be landing, all we know is that it's set to drop in 2022. To get an idea as to what will be coming when the show does premiere, be sure to watch the teaser trailer for the series here.