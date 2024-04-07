Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight casts two new leads

HQ

Two leads have now been cast for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

The series takes place a centaury before Game of Thrones and follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire, Egg. Peter Claffey has been cast as Dunk, while Dexter Sol Ansell has been cast as Egg. Claffey's past credits include Harry Wilde, Wreck, and Bad Sisters and Dexter Sol Ansell has previously starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Details are slim on the series at present, but we know that it's "coming soon" and George R. R. Martin, Ira Parker, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will executively produce.

