Game of Thrones: Kingsroad will fully launch later this month

If you've been keeping an eye on Game of Thrones: Kingsroad and how it has been performing in Early Access on PC to see if the game is something you should snag when it launches in full and debuts on mobile, we have some good news to share.

Netmarble has announced that it is almost ready to fully launch the game. On May 21, the RPG will be debuting in its 1.0 state and coming to mobile devices too, where it will finally be free-to-play and not require a paid Founder's package to access the world of Westeros.

To mark this announcement, a new trailer has debuted that further shows off the game, which you can see below, or instead head over here to read our full thoughts on the PC version of the game.